How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, December 17
FC Cologne versus SC Freiburg is a game to see on a Sunday Bundesliga schedule that features plenty of thrilling matchups.
We've got what you need in terms of how to watch today's Bundesliga action right here. Take a look at the links below.
Watch even more soccer action with ESPN+!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch SC Freiburg vs FC Cologne
FC Cologne journeys to take on SC Freiburg at Europa-Park-Stadion.
- Game Time: 9:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: SC Freiburg (-120)
- Underdog: FC Cologne (+310)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Eintracht Frankfurt
Eintracht Frankfurt journeys to match up with Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena in Leverkusen.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayer Leverkusen (-340)
- Underdog: Eintracht Frankfurt (+700)
- Draw: (+475)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Bayern Munich vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart journeys to match up with Bayern Munich at Allianz Arena in Munich.
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: Bayern Munich (-250)
- Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+500)
- Draw: (+425)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.