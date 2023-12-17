The Colorado Avalanche host the San Jose Sharks at Ball Arena on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nathan MacKinnon, Tomas Hertl and others in this contest.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+

ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sharks Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

MacKinnon is one of Colorado's top contributors (43 total points), having put up 12 goals and 31 assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 16 0 2 2 4 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 0 2 2 2 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Dec. 7 1 1 2 5

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

1.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +165)

Mikko Rantanen has 14 goals and 24 assists to total 38 points (1.3 per game).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 13 1 2 3 4 vs. Flames Dec. 11 1 2 3 8 vs. Flyers Dec. 9 0 0 0 6 vs. Jets Dec. 7 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks

Tomas Hertl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

Hertl's nine goals and 15 assists in 29 games for San Jose add up to 24 total points on the season.

Hertl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 1 1 2 at Red Wings Dec. 7 2 0 2 9 at Islanders Dec. 5 3 0 3 8

Mikael Granlund Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Mikael Granlund has totaled 19 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has three goals and 16 assists.

Granlund Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 10 0 2 2 1 at Red Wings Dec. 7 1 2 3 1 at Islanders Dec. 5 0 2 2 4

