Avalanche vs. Sharks Injury Report Today - December 17
Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3), the Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 at Ball Arena.
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Samuel Girard
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Out
|Neck
|Joel Kiviranta
|LW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
|Chris Wagner
|RW
|Out
|Achilles
|Pavel Francouz
|G
|Out For Season
|Groin
San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Carpenter
|C
|Out
|Mid-Body
|Matt Benning
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ty Emberson
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Nico Sturm
|C
|Out
|Mid-Body
|Logan Couture
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Mitchell Russell
|RW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Oskar Lindblom
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Arena: Ball Arena
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche's 106 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- Its +13 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.
Sharks Season Insights
- The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
- San Jose concedes 3.8 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
- Their -51 goal differential is 32nd in the league.
Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-350)
|Sharks (+260)
|6.5
