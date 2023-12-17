Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (9-18-3), the Colorado Avalanche (18-10-2) currently are monitoring six players on the injury report. The game begins at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 at Ball Arena.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Samuel Girard D Out Personal
Artturi Lehkonen LW Out Neck
Joel Kiviranta LW Questionable Illness
Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee
Chris Wagner RW Out Achilles
Pavel Francouz G Out For Season Groin

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ryan Carpenter C Out Mid-Body
Matt Benning D Out Lower Body
Ty Emberson D Out Lower Body
Nico Sturm C Out Mid-Body
Logan Couture C Out Lower Body
Mitchell Russell RW Out Undisclosed
Oskar Lindblom LW Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ALT, NBCS-CA, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Arena: Ball Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights

  • The Avalanche's 106 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
  • Its +13 goal differential is the seventh-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights

  • The Sharks have 64 goals this season (2.1 per game), 32nd in the NHL.
  • San Jose concedes 3.8 goals per game (115 total), which ranks 31st in the league.
  • Their -51 goal differential is 32nd in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Avalanche (-350) Sharks (+260) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.