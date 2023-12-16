Vikings vs. Bengals: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) visit the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
Before the Bengals play the Vikings, take a look at the recent betting insights and trends for both teams.
Vikings vs. Bengals Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: NFL Network
- City: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Paycor Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Bengals
|3
|40.5
|-165
|+140
Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Records & Stats
Minnesota Vikings
- The Vikings and their opponents have combined to score more than 40.5 points in six of 13 games this season.
- Minnesota has a 44.7-point average over/under in their outings this season, 4.2 more points than this game's point total.
- The Vikings have covered the spread in a game seven times this year (7-4-2).
- The Vikings have been underdogs in six games this season and won three (50%) of those contests.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +140 or more by sportsbooks this season.
Cincinnati Bengals
- The average point total in Cincinnati's outings this year is 44.5, four more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Bengals have compiled a 6-6-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Bengals are 5-3 as moneyline favorites (winning 62.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -165 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
Bengals vs. Vikings Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Bengals
|21.5
|17
|22.1
|19
|44.5
|8
|13
|Vikings
|20.5
|21
|18.6
|5
|44.7
|6
|13
Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Insights & Trends
Vikings
- Minnesota has one win against the spread, and is 2-1 overall, over its last three games.
- The Vikings have not gone over the total in their past three contests.
- The Bengals have a -7-point negative scoring differential on the season (-0.6 per game). The Vikings have outscored opponents by 24 points on the season (1.9 per game).
Bengals
- Cincinnati has covered the spread twice, and is 2-1 overall, in its past three games.
- In Cincinnati's past three contests, it has hit the over twice.
Vikings Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.7
|46.3
|43.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|24.7
|23.4
|ATS Record
|7-4-2
|2-4-0
|5-0-2
|Over/Under Record
|3-10-0
|1-5-0
|2-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|0-2
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-3
|2-1
|1-2
Bengals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|44.8
|44.1
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24
|23.9
|24.2
|ATS Record
|6-6-1
|3-3-1
|3-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-6-0
|3-4-0
|4-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-3
|4-2
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-2
|0-1
|2-1
