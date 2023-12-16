The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Vikings

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NFL Network

Vikings Insights

This year the Vikings put up just 1.6 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Bengals give up (22.1).

The Vikings rack up 37.7 fewer yards per game (341.5) than the Bengals give up (379.2).

This year Minnesota rushes for 32 fewer yards per game (95.2) than Cincinnati allows (127.2).

The Vikings have turned the ball over 24 times this season, three more turnovers than the Bengals have forced (21).

Vikings Away Performance

The Vikings put up 20.9 points per game away from home (0.4 more than their overall average), and give up 17 away from home (1.6 less than overall).

The Vikings' average yards gained (312) and conceded (296.3) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 341.5 and 311.2, respectively.

In road games, Minnesota racks up 208.6 passing yards per game and concedes 183.4. That's less than it gains (246.3) and allows (218.3) overall.

On the road, the Vikings rack up 103.4 rushing yards per game and concede 112.9. That's more than they gain (95.2) and allow (92.9) overall.

The Vikings convert 40% of third downs in road games (0.2% lower than their overall average), and give up 37% in road games (3.2% lower than overall).

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Denver L 21-20 NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago L 12-10 ABC/ESPN 12/10/2023 at Las Vegas W 3-0 FOX 12/16/2023 at Cincinnati - NFL Network 12/24/2023 Detroit - FOX 12/31/2023 Green Bay - NBC 1/7/2024 at Detroit - -

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.