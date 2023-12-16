For their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM , the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) have seven players on the injury report.

The Vikings are coming off of a victory over the Las Vegas Raiders by the score of 3-0.

In their last outing, the Bengals won 34-14 over the Indianapolis Colts.

Minnesota Vikings Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Alexander Mattison RB Ankle Out Justin Jefferson WR Chest Questionable Dalton Risner OG Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Brian O'Neill OT Ankle Out Jalen Nailor WR Concussion Out Ed Ingram OG Hip Limited Participation In Practice Chris Reed OL Illness Questionable

Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Ja'Marr Chase WR Ankle Did Not Participate In Practice Chidobe Awuzie CB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Joe Bachie LB Oblique Questionable Drew Sample TE Illness Questionable Tyler Boyd WR Foot Limited Participation In Practice Mitchell Wilcox TE Knee Full Participation In Practice Jake Browning QB Foresrm Full Participation In Practice Jackson Carman OG Illness Questionable DJ Turner II CB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice

Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Info: NFL Network

Vikings Season Insights

From an offensive perspective, the Vikings are posting 341.5 total yards per game (12th-ranked). They rank 10th in the NFL defensively (311.2 total yards surrendered per game).

The Vikings have been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, allowing just 18.6 points per game (fifth-best). On offense, they rank 21st by accumulating 20.5 points per game.

From an offensive standpoint, the Vikings are putting up 246.3 passing yards per game (eighth-ranked). They rank 14th in the NFL defensively (218.3 passing yards given up per game).

Minnesota ranks 27th in the NFL with 95.2 rushing yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks fifth-best by surrendering only 92.9 rushing yards per game.

After forcing 19 turnovers (13th in NFL) and turning the ball over 24 times (29th in NFL) this season, the Vikings sport the 23rd-ranked turnover margin of -5.

Vikings vs. Bengals Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Bengals (-3)

Bengals (-3) Moneyline: Bengals (-175), Vikings (+145)

Bengals (-175), Vikings (+145) Total: 40.5 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.