The Minnesota Vikings (7-6) will look to upset the Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under is set at 41 in the contest.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Bengals' upcoming matchup versus the Vikings, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Vikings vs. Bengals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Vikings have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games .

The Bengals have led after the first quarter in five games, have been losing after the first quarter in four games, and have been tied after the first quarter in four games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging five points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

So far this season, the Vikings have won the second quarter in nine games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in three games.

The Bengals have won the second quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second quarter in seven games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.1 points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 8.8 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Vikings have won the third quarter in three games this season, lost the third quarter in seven games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in three games.

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in four games this season, lost the third quarter in six games, and been tied in the third quarter in three games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 4.9 points in the third quarter (eighth-ranked) this year. It is surrendering five points on average in the third quarter (20th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

In the Vikings' 13 games this season, they have won the fourth quarter six times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up three times.

In 13 games this season, the Bengals have won the fourth quarter five times, lost four times, and tied four times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.1 points on average in that quarter.

Vikings vs. Bengals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Vikings have had the lead seven times (6-1 in those games), have trailed two times (0-2), and have been tied four times (1-3).

At the end of the first half, the Bengals have led five times, have been losing six times, and have been tied two times.

2nd Half

This year, the Vikings have won the second half in three games, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in three games.

The Bengals have won the second half in four games this season (4-0 in those contests), been outscored in the second half in five games (1-4), and they've tied in the second half in four games (2-2).

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 10.8 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is giving up 10.1 points on average in the second half.

