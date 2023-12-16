The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) meet the South Dakota Coyotes (5-3) at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Information

South Dakota Players to Watch

  • Devin Tillis: 10.7 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Justin Hohn: 13.7 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Andre Henry: 10.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Derin Saran: 11.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Dean Keeler: 7.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison

UC Irvine Rank UC Irvine AVG South Dakota AVG South Dakota Rank
112th 78.1 Points Scored 82.6 48th
98th 66.8 Points Allowed 69.4 150th
126th 34.7 Rebounds 41.9 5th
198th 8.9 Off. Rebounds 14.0 6th
271st 6.3 3pt Made 8.1 120th
35th 17.0 Assists 13.0 192nd
180th 11.9 Turnovers 13.8 305th

