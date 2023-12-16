Saturday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (8-3) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (2-7) at Skyhawk Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-62, heavily favoring South Dakota to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Coyotes head into this matchup on the heels of a 100-35 victory against Mount Marty on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. UT Martin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. UT Martin Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 72, UT Martin 62

Other Summit Predictions

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

Against the DePaul Blue Demons, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Coyotes notched their signature win of the season on November 18, an 83-71 victory.

When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Coyotes are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

South Dakota has tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota 2023-24 Best Wins

83-71 over DePaul (No. 79) on November 18

84-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 170) on November 29

78-73 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 171) on December 3

72-59 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 264) on November 14

72-52 over South Carolina State (No. 340) on November 25

South Dakota Leaders

Grace Larkins: 16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

16.3 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.7 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Tori Deperry: 9.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

9.8 PTS, 55.6 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Kendall Holmes: 9.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52)

9.5 PTS, 40.9 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (16-for-52) Natalie Mazurek: 7.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22)

7.1 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (8-for-22) Walker Demers: 7.2 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes' +171 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.5 points per game (61st in college basketball) while giving up 60.9 per contest (120th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.