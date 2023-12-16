The UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) aim to extend a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the UC Irvine vs. South Dakota matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UC Irvine Moneyline South Dakota Moneyline BetMGM UC Irvine (-15.5) 145.5 -1600 +850 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UC Irvine (-15.5) 145.5 -1600 +820 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends

South Dakota is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

UC Irvine has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Anteaters' nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

