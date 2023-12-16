How to Watch South Dakota vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:21 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bren Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Summit League Games
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.1% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
- South Dakota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
- The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Coyotes rank 15th.
- The Coyotes' 80.9 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 66.4 the Anteaters give up.
- When it scores more than 66.4 points, South Dakota is 7-1.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Dakota scored 16.8 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (61.5).
- The Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.9 away.
- At home, South Dakota sunk 10.7 treys per game last season, 3.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). South Dakota's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (46.2%) than on the road (32.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Waldorf
|W 93-71
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|W 70-68
|Western Hall
|12/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 78-73
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|12/16/2023
|@ UC Irvine
|-
|Bren Events Center
|12/19/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Icardo Center
|12/21/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.