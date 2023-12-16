The South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hitting the road against the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Bren Events Center. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bren Events Center in Irvine, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Summit League Games

South Dakota Stats Insights

  • The Coyotes are shooting 46.1% from the field, 5% higher than the 41.1% the Anteaters' opponents have shot this season.
  • South Dakota is 7-1 when it shoots better than 41.1% from the field.
  • The Anteaters are the rebounding team in the nation, the Coyotes rank 15th.
  • The Coyotes' 80.9 points per game are 14.5 more points than the 66.4 the Anteaters give up.
  • When it scores more than 66.4 points, South Dakota is 7-1.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, South Dakota scored 16.8 more points per game at home (78.3) than away (61.5).
  • The Coyotes conceded 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 75.9 away.
  • At home, South Dakota sunk 10.7 treys per game last season, 3.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). South Dakota's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (46.2%) than on the road (32.8%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 Waldorf W 93-71 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/3/2023 @ Western Illinois W 70-68 Western Hall
12/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 78-73 Sanford Coyote Sports Center
12/16/2023 @ UC Irvine - Bren Events Center
12/19/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield - Icardo Center
12/21/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion

