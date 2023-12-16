Saturday's game between the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) and the South Dakota Coyotes (7-3) at Bren Events Center should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-66 and heavily favors UC Irvine to take home the win. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 16.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Irvine, California

Irvine, California Venue: Bren Events Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Dakota vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 80, South Dakota 66

Spread & Total Prediction for South Dakota vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: UC Irvine (-14.7)

UC Irvine (-14.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

UC Irvine has gone 7-2-0 against the spread, while South Dakota's ATS record this season is 3-2-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Anteaters are 4-5-0 and the Coyotes are 3-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Dakota Performance Insights

The Coyotes are outscoring opponents by 11.3 points per game, with a +113 scoring differential overall. They put up 80.9 points per game (61st in college basketball) and give up 69.6 per contest (149th in college basketball).

The 44.4 rebounds per game South Dakota accumulates rank 10th in the nation, 10.5 more than the 33.9 its opponents record.

South Dakota connects on 7.7 three-pointers per game (163rd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.6 on average.

South Dakota has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.0 per game, committing 12.9 (261st in college basketball) while forcing 10.9 (278th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.