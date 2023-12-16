For bracketology analysis on South Dakota State and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How South Dakota State ranks

Record Summit League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-5 0-0 NR NR 112

South Dakota State's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on December 9, South Dakota State defeated the Wichita State Shockers (No. 79 in the RPI) by a score of 79-69. The leading point-getter against Wichita State was Zeke Mayo, who compiled 25 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

61-48 over Towson (No. 228/RPI) on December 1

65-54 on the road over Southern Miss (No. 281/RPI) on November 22

South Dakota State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, the Jackrabbits have one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 33rd-most in Division I. But they also have three Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the fourth-most.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, South Dakota State has been handed the 62nd-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Jackrabbits have 19 games left this year, including seven versus teams with worse records, and 14 against teams with records north of .500.

SDSU's upcoming schedule features no games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

South Dakota State's next game

Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits

Wyoming Cowboys vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

