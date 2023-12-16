Will Sam Malinski find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Sam Malinski score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Malinski stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Malinski scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has taken zero shots in one game against the Jets this season, but has not scored.

Malinski has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.