Will Ross Colton score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Colton stats and insights

Colton has scored in eight of 29 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Jets this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 13.3% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 73 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.4 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Colton recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:33 Home W 5-1 12/11/2023 Flames 2 1 1 11:28 Home W 6-5 12/9/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-2 12/7/2023 Jets 0 0 0 20:40 Home L 4-2 12/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:18 Home W 3-2 12/3/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 4-1 12/2/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 12:49 Away L 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:27 Away L 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 4-1 11/25/2023 Flames 0 0 0 12:13 Home W 3-1

Avalanche vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

