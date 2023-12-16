South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pennington County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:39 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Pennington County, South Dakota? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pennington County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Stevens High School at Huron High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Huron, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.