Top Player Prop Bets for Nuggets vs. Thunder on December 16, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in the Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets
Nikola Jokic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -114)
|13.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: -120)
|1.5 (Over: +182)
- The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).
- He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (12.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).
- Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (9.5).
- Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).
Michael Porter Jr. Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|15.5 (Over: -128)
|7.5 (Over: -106)
|2.5 (Over: -132)
- Saturday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 15.5. That is 1.2 less than his season average.
- He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.
- He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).
Aaron Gordon Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|13.5 (Over: -114)
|6.5 (Over: -104)
|2.5 (Over: -143)
- The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Saturday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average.
- His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (6.5).
- Gordon's assist average -- 3.5 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (Over: -118)
|5.5 (Over: +114)
|6.5 (Over: -122)
|0.5 (Over: -200)
- Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 lower than Saturday's prop total.
- He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).
- Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.
- Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.
Chet Holmgren Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|16.5 (Over: -115)
|7.5 (Over: -122)
|1.5 (Over: +142)
- Chet Holmgren's 16.9 points per game average is 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average of eight is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).
- Holmgren has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).
