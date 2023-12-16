The Denver Nuggets (17-9) are favored (-5.5) to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena. The game airs on ALT and BSOK. The matchup has an over/under of 236.5.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -5.5 236.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver and its opponents have gone over 236.5 combined points in seven of 26 games this season.

Denver has had an average of 225.1 points in its games this season, 11.4 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Nuggets are 11-15-0 against the spread this season.

Denver has been the favorite in 22 games this season and won 15 (68.2%) of those contests.

This season, Denver has won 10 of its 11 games, or 90.9%, when favored by at least -210 on the moneyline.

The Nuggets have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Nuggets vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 7 26.9% 114.6 235.1 110.5 224 224.3 Thunder 11 47.8% 120.5 235.1 113.5 224 230.8

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Nuggets have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.

At home, Denver owns a better record against the spread (6-5-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (5-10-0).

The Nuggets record 114.6 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 113.5 the Thunder allow.

Denver has a 10-3 record against the spread and an 11-2 record overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Nuggets and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 11-15 6-5 12-14 Thunder 16-7 1-0 14-9

Nuggets vs. Thunder Point Insights

Nuggets Thunder 114.6 Points Scored (PG) 120.5 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 10-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 11-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-3 110.5 Points Allowed (PG) 113.5 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 10-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-3 15-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 9-4

