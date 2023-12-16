Nuggets vs. Thunder: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Denver Nuggets (17-9), on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena, will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8). This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Thunder matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs. Thunder Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Thunder Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-5.5)
|236.5
|-210
|+170
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-5)
|236.5
|-198
|+166
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Nuggets vs. Thunder Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 4.1 points per game (scoring 114.6 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.5 per outing to rank sixth in the NBA) and have a +107 scoring differential overall.
- The Thunder are outscoring opponents by seven points per game, with a +161 scoring differential overall. They put up 120.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and give up 113.5 per outing (12th in league).
- These teams rack up a combined 235.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Combined, these teams surrender 224 points per game, 12.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Denver has put together an 11-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 16-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Nuggets Player Props
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG
|Nikola Jokic
|27.5
|-118
|27.2
|Jamal Murray
|19.5
|-120
|18.3
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-111
|16.7
|Aaron Gordon
|13.5
|-115
|12.9
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Nikola Jokic or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for BetMGM using our link today!
Nuggets and Thunder NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+400
|+225
|-
|Thunder
|+4000
|+1800
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.