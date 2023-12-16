When the New Mexico State Aggies square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 5:45 PM on Saturday, December 16, our computer model predicts the Aggies will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Fresno State (+3.5) Toss Up (51.5) New Mexico State 26, Fresno State 25

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have a 64.9% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Aggies have beaten the spread eight times in 12 games.

New Mexico State has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

The Aggies have seen four of its 12 games go over the point total.

The point total average for New Mexico State games this season is 52.0, 0.5 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Fresno State Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 40.0% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs' ATS record is 4-7-0 this season.

When it has played as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season, Fresno State is 1-0 against the spread.

The Bulldogs have hit the over in six of their 11 games with a set total (54.5%).

The average point total for the Fresno State this year is 0.4 points less than this game's over/under.

Aggies vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 28.7 21.8 30.3 19.3 35 49 Fresno State 29.9 24.6 33.2 21.5 26.7 27.7

