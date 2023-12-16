South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 3:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Meade County, South Dakota is happening today, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Meade County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Philip High School at Faith High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Faith, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
