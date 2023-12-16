Will Justin Jefferson Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. All of Jefferson's stats can be found on this page.
Rep Justin Jefferson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the air, Jefferson has been targeted 56 times, with season stats of 598 yards on 38 receptions (15.7 per catch) and three TDs.
Keep an eye on Jefferson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Chest
- The Vikings have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Jalen Nailor (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 29 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 15 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Josh Palmer
- Click Here for Josh Jacobs
- Click Here for Gerald Everett
- Click Here for Justin Herbert
- Click Here for Donald Parham
Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info
- Game Day: December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Jefferson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|56
|38
|598
|194
|3
|15.7
Jefferson Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|150
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|13
|11
|159
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|13
|7
|149
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|28
|0
|Week 14
|@Raiders
|3
|2
|27
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.