Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings' Week 15 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday. All of Jefferson's stats can be found on this page.

In the air, Jefferson has been targeted 56 times, with season stats of 598 yards on 38 receptions (15.7 per catch) and three TDs.

Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Chest

The Vikings have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Jalen Nailor (DNP/concussion): 3 Rec; 29 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Week 15 Injury Reports

Vikings vs. Bengals Game Info

Game Day: December 16, 2023

December 16, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Jefferson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 56 38 598 194 3 15.7

Jefferson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 12 9 150 0 Week 2 @Eagles 13 11 159 0 Week 3 Chargers 13 7 149 1 Week 4 @Panthers 9 6 85 2 Week 5 Chiefs 6 3 28 0 Week 14 @Raiders 3 2 27 0

