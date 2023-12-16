Jonathan Drouin will be on the ice when the Colorado Avalanche and Winnipeg Jets meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Does a bet on Drouin intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Jonathan Drouin vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Drouin Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Drouin has averaged 13:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +1.

Drouin has a goal in three of 27 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In seven of 27 games this season, Drouin has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Drouin has an assist in five of 27 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability that Drouin hits the over on his points over/under is 43.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Drouin has an implied probability of 30.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

Drouin Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 73 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 27 Games 3 9 Points 0 3 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

