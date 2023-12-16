The Florida A&M Rattlers and the Howard Bison play in the Celebration Bowl on December 16, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET, airing on ABC.

Defensively, Florida A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking second-best by giving up only 237.7 yards per game. The offense ranks 68th (351.3 yards per game). Howard ranks 40th in the FCS with 383.7 total yards per contest, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks 13th-best by giving up only 288.8 total yards per game.

Florida A&M vs. Howard Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

City: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Florida A&M vs. Howard Key Statistics

Florida A&M Howard 351.3 (49th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.7 (47th) 237.7 (4th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 288.8 (17th) 133.8 (78th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 180.9 (25th) 217.5 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202.8 (65th) 5 (115th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (19th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (51st)

Florida A&M Stats Leaders

Jeremy Moussa has 2,449 pass yards for Florida A&M, completing 58.3% of his passes and throwing 17 touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

Terrell Jennings has carried the ball 97 times for a team-high 583 yards on the ground and has found the end zone eight times as a runner.

Jaquez Yant has been handed the ball 81 times this year and racked up 326 yards (27.2 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Marcus Riley's team-leading 522 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 25 targets) with four touchdowns.

Jah'Marae Sheread has caught 44 passes for 419 yards (34.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Kamari Young has been the target of 20 passes and racked up 23 grabs for 361 yards, an average of 30.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Howard Stats Leaders

Quinton Williams has 2,158 passing yards, or 196.2 per game, so far this season. He has completed 59.7% of his passes and has tossed 16 touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jarett Hunter has carried the ball 133 times for a team-high 602 yards (54.7 per game) with eight touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 22 receptions this season are good for 247 yards, and he's scored two touchdowns in the passing game.

Eden James has compiled 572 yards on 99 carries with two touchdowns, while also catching 13 passes for 169 yards and one score.

Kasey Hawthorne's 504 receiving yards (45.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 35 receptions on 42 targets with five touchdowns.

Richie Ilarraza has racked up 300 receiving yards (27.3 yards per game) and one touchdown on 30 receptions.

