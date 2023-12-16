Best Bets, Odds for the Bengals vs. Vikings Game – Week 15
The Cincinnati Bengals (7-6) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-6) at Paycor Stadium on Saturday, December 16, 2023. We have best bets recommendations for you.
When is Bengals vs. Vikings?
- Game Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NFL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Bengals to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (5.3) is 2.3 points further in their direction.
- The implied probability in this matchup, considering the moneyline, gives the Bengals a 61.8% chance to win.
- The Bengals have won five of the nine games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -162 or shorter, Cincinnati has a 2-2 record (winning 50% of its games).
- The Vikings have entered the game as underdogs six times this season and won three of those games.
- Minnesota has a record of 2-2 when it is set as an underdog of +136 or more by oddsmakers this season.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Cincinnati (-3)
- The Bengals have covered the spread in a game six times this season (6-6-1).
- In games this season when favored by 3 points or more, Cincinnati has gone 3-2-1 against the spread.
- The Vikings have put together a 7-4-2 record against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 3-point or bigger underdogs, Minnesota has an ATS record of 3-1-1.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (40.5)
- Between them, these two teams average 1.5 more points per game (42) than this matchup's total (40.5).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 0.2 more points per game (40.7) than this matchup's total of 40.5 points.
- The teams have hit the over in seven of the Bengals' 13 games with a set total.
- The Vikings have gone over in three of their 13 games with a set total (23.1%).
Jake Browning Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|5
|184.8
|5
|15.4
|2
Justin Jefferson Receptions (Our pick: 6.5/Under)
|Games
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|6
|99.7
|3
