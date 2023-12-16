Having dropped three straight on the road, the Colorado Avalanche play at the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

ALT2 and ESPN+ is the spot to tune in to watch the Jets and the Avalanche take the ice.

Jets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT2 and ESPN+

ALT2 and ESPN+ Live Stream:

Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Avalanche vs Jets Additional Info

Avalanche vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/7/2023 Avalanche Jets 4-2 WPG

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche give up 3.0 goals per game (87 in total), 13th in the NHL.

The Avalanche are third in the NHL in scoring (104 goals, 3.6 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Avalanche are 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.2 goals-per-game average (32 total) during that stretch.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 29 12 29 41 30 15 48.9% Mikko Rantanen 29 14 23 37 13 17 51.2% Cale Makar 27 8 29 37 19 27 - Valeri Nichushkin 27 12 13 25 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 29 4 11 15 19 19 -

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets have conceded 73 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in league play for the fewest goals against.

The Jets rank 15th in the NHL with 91 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Jets have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 25 goals over that stretch.

Jets Key Players