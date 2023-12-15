South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Union County, South Dakota, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Union County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Canton High School at Dakota Valley High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: North Sioux City, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
