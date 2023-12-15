Player props can be found for Kevin Durant and Julius Randle, among others, when the Phoenix Suns host the New York Knicks at Footprint Center on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Kevin Durant Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: -147) 4.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +136)

Durant has averaged 30.8 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 3.3 points more than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 6.5 rebounds per game, 1.0 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (5.5).

Durant has averaged 5.6 assists per game, 1.1 more than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Durant has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -130) 10.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -179)

Jusuf Nurkic is putting up 12.2 points per game this season, 0.3 fewer than his points prop on Friday.

He grabs 9.8 rebounds per game, 0.7 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Nurkic averages 3.9 assists, 1.4 more than Friday's prop bet (2.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 27.5-point over/under set for Devin Booker on Friday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average of 28.1.

He has collected 6.1 boards per game, 1.6 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Booker averages 8.3 assists, 0.8 more than Friday's over/under.

Booker averages 2.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -154) 1.5 (Over: -156)

The 24.5-point over/under for Randle on Friday is 2.1 higher than his season scoring average.

He has collected 9.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Randle averages 5.4 assists, 0.9 more than his over/under for Friday.

Randle's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: +118) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Jalen Brunson's 24.6 points per game average is 0.1 points higher than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 3.7 is 0.2 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson's season-long assist average -- 5.7 per game -- is 0.8 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Brunson has connected on 2.9 three pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.