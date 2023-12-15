South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lawrence County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Lawrence County, South Dakota, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newcastle High School at Lead-Deadwood High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 15
- Location: Belle Fourche, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
