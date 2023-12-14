How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers Thursday Night Football on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 15
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Las Vegas Raiders (5-8) head into a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (5-8) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium on a three-game losing streak.
We provide more details below, including how to watch this matchup.
How to Watch Raiders vs. Chargers
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: FOX
Raiders vs. Chargers Insights
- This year, the Raiders rack up 6.2 fewer points per game (15.5) than the Chargers allow (21.7).
- This year Los Angeles puts up just 1.8 more points per game (21.7) than Las Vegas gives up (19.9).
- The Raiders rack up 277.7 yards per game, 97.4 fewer yards than the 375.1 the Chargers give up per contest.
- Los Angeles averages just 0.8 fewer yards per game (334.3) than Las Vegas gives up (335.1).
- This season, the Raiders rush for 32.6 fewer yards per game (80.6) than the Chargers allow per outing (113.2).
- Los Angeles rushes for 96 yards per game, 31.4 fewer than the 127.4 Las Vegas allows per contest.
- This year, the Raiders have turned the ball over 24 times, seven more than the Chargers' takeaways (17).
- This season Los Angeles has turned the ball over 14 times, while Las Vegas has forced 14 turnovers.
Raiders Home Performance
- The Raiders' average points scored at home (17) is higher than their overall average (15.5). But their average points allowed at home (15) is lower than overall (19.9).
- The Raiders accumulate 308.1 yards per game at home (30.4 more than their overall average), and concede 301.4 at home (33.7 less than overall).
- Las Vegas' average yards passing at home (208) is higher than its overall average (197.1). And its average yards conceded at home (197.1) is lower than overall (207.7).
- At home, the Raiders rack up 100.1 rushing yards per game and concede 104.3. That's more than they gain overall (80.6), and less than they allow (127.4).
- The Raiders' offensive third-down percentage in home games (37.4%) is higher than their overall average (33.1%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (39.8%) is lower than overall (42%).
Raiders Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/19/2023
|at Miami
|L 20-13
|CBS
|11/26/2023
|Kansas City
|L 31-17
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Minnesota
|L 3-0
|FOX
|12/14/2023
|Los Angeles
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/25/2023
|at Kansas City
|-
|CBS
|12/31/2023
|at Indianapolis
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Denver
|-
|-
Chargers Away Performance
- On the road, the Chargers put up 20.3 points per game and concede 18.5. That's less than they score (21.7) and allow (21.7) overall.
- The Chargers accumulate 333.5 yards per game in away games (0.8 less than their overall average), and concede 370.5 away from home (4.6 less than overall).
- Los Angeles' average yards passing in road games (251.3) is higher than its overall average (238.3). And its average yards allowed in road games (261.7) is lower than overall (261.9).
- The Chargers' average rushing yards gained (82.2) and allowed (108.8) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 96 and 113.2, respectively.
- The Chargers' offensive third-down percentage in road games (38.1%) is lower than their overall average (39.8%). And their defensive third-down percentage in road games (36.1%) is higher than overall (35.8%).
Chargers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|11/26/2023
|Baltimore
|L 20-10
|NBC
|12/3/2023
|at New England
|W 6-0
|CBS
|12/10/2023
|Denver
|L 24-7
|CBS
|12/14/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|Amazon Prime Video
|12/23/2023
|Buffalo
|-
|Peacock
|12/31/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|1/7/2024
|Kansas City
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply.
