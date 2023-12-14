The Denver Nuggets (16-9) take on the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) on December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and YES.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 48.9% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Nets allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 15-5 overall.

The Nuggets are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nets sit at first.

The 114.2 points per game the Nuggets record are just 0.3 more points than the Nets give up (113.9).

When Denver totals more than 113.9 points, it is 10-2.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are putting up 120.2 points per game this year in home games, which is 9.9 more points than they're averaging when playing on the road (110.3).

Denver is giving up 111.1 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 110.7.

In home games, the Nuggets are making 1.8 more three-pointers per game (12.7) than away from home (10.9). They also own a better three-point percentage at home (39.2%) compared to away from home (35.4%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets Injuries