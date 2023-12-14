The Denver Nuggets (16-9) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 228.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points nine times.

Denver's contests this year have an average total of 225.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets are 10-15-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Denver has won 14 out of the 21 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.

Denver has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 83.3% chance to win.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 9 36% 114.2 231.1 110.9 224.8 224.0 Nets 9 39.1% 116.9 231.1 113.9 224.8 227.4

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total seven times.

Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-5-0) than it has in road tilts (5-10-0).

The Nuggets put up just 0.3 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (113.9).

Denver is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 10-15 2-2 12-13 Nets 17-6 0-2 12-11

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights

Nuggets Nets 114.2 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 14 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 9-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-4 10-2 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-8 110.9 Points Allowed (PG) 113.9 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 8-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-0 13-6 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 12-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.