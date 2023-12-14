The Brooklyn Nets (9-9), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Ball Arena, battle the Denver Nuggets (13-6). The game begins at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, YES

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic puts up 29 points, 13.2 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game, shooting 57.1% from the field and 31.6% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. posts 17.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocks.

Aaron Gordon puts up 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Reggie Jackson puts up 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 49.7% from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.1 points, 1.9 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 1.5 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges is putting up 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. He's also sinking 47.2% of his shots from the field and 34.9% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.3 points, 4 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He's making 39.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

Dorian Finney-Smith is putting up 11 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He is draining 46.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.4% from 3-point range, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Nets are receiving 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Lonnie Walker IV this year.

The Nets are getting 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Cameron Thomas this year.

Nuggets vs. Nets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Nets 114.2 Points Avg. 116 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 49.1% Field Goal % 47.2% 36.8% Three Point % 38.9%

