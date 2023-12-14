Nuggets vs. Nets: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 14
The Denver Nuggets (16-9) match up with the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ALT and YES.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Nuggets vs. Nets matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info
- Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nuggets Moneyline
|Nets Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nuggets (-9.5)
|228.5
|-500
|+375
|FanDuel
|Nuggets (-10)
|228.5
|-500
|+385
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Trends
- The Nuggets outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game (scoring 114.2 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.9 per contest to rank eighth in the NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential overall.
- The Nets' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 113.9 per outing (17th in league).
- The two teams combine to score 231.1 points per game, 2.6 more points than this matchup's total.
- These teams give up a combined 224.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's total.
- Denver has covered 10 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.
- Brooklyn has won 17 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.
Nuggets and Nets NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Nuggets
|+400
|+225
|-
|Nets
|+25000
|+12500
|-
