South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Meade County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Wanting to catch today's high school basketball games in Meade County, South Dakota? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Meade County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Faith High School at Bison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on December 14
- Location: Bison, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
