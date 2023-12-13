Will Ryan Johansen Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
In the upcoming contest versus the Buffalo Sabres, which begins at 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, can we count on Ryan Johansen to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.
Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Johansen stats and insights
- Johansen has scored in seven of 28 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted six shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- He has a 19.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Johansen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:38
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|14:05
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|12:23
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|11:14
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:51
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:59
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|10:58
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|1
|0
|13:29
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|13:45
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
