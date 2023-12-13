Will Nathan MacKinnon Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +100 (Bet $10 to win $10.00 if he scores a goal)
MacKinnon stats and insights
- In 12 of 28 games this season, MacKinnon has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (four shots).
- On the power play, MacKinnon has accumulated one goal and 11 assists.
- MacKinnon's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 4.5 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres have conceded 95 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Sabres have one shutout, and they average 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
MacKinnon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|26:19
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|23:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|2
|1
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|3
|1
|2
|22:45
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|1
|0
|1
|21:09
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|29:35
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|25:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|0
|2
|21:45
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|20:40
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|24:05
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
