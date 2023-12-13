Will Miles Wood Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
On Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Buffalo Sabres. Is Miles Wood going to find the back of the net in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Wood stats and insights
- Wood has scored in four of 28 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).
- Wood has zero points on the power play.
- Wood averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Sabres defensive stats
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15.0 blocked shots per game.
Wood recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:13
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:57
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/3/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|13:07
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|15:23
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|12:37
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:34
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|9:38
|Away
|W 3-2
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
