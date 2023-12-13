The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) will host the Boston Bruins (18-5-3) on Wednesday, with the Devils coming off a defeat and the Bruins off a win.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Watch this game on Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Devils vs Bruins Additional Info

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL play.

The Devils' 92 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the past 10 contests, the Devils have secured 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) over that span.

Devils Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Hughes 21 10 23 33 24 24 34.8% Jesper Bratt 26 12 20 32 13 18 30% Tyler Toffoli 26 12 9 21 10 10 34.3% Luke Hughes 26 4 12 16 19 16 - Dougie Hamilton 20 5 11 16 14 5 -

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have one of the best defenses in the league, giving up 65 total goals (2.5 per game), second in the league.

The Bruins have 86 goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players