Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 13?
Will Cale Makar light the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in eight of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Sabres this season in one game (zero shots).
- Makar has picked up four goals and 10 assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 11.6% of them.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are giving up 95 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.4 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Makar recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/11/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|23:20
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/9/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:51
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|24:10
|Home
|L 4-2
|12/2/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|25:03
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Coyotes
|2
|1
|1
|28:15
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|11/27/2023
|Lightning
|2
|1
|1
|26:26
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|22:33
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/24/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|28:48
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/22/2023
|Canucks
|2
|1
|1
|24:36
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/20/2023
|Predators
|3
|0
|3
|25:02
|Away
|L 4-3
Avalanche vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
