How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:12 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their previous game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
You can catch the action on TNT, Max, and ALT as the Avalanche square off against the Sabres.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|Avalanche
|4-0 BUF
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.
- The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (99 total, 3.5 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|28
|12
|27
|39
|29
|15
|48.6%
|Cale Makar
|26
|8
|28
|36
|19
|22
|-
|Mikko Rantanen
|28
|13
|21
|34
|13
|16
|50.6%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|26
|10
|13
|23
|12
|8
|33.3%
|Devon Toews
|28
|4
|11
|15
|19
|19
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 95 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 25th in the league.
- With 84 goals (2.9 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Rasmus Dahlin
|28
|7
|16
|23
|19
|19
|-
|Jeff Skinner
|29
|12
|10
|22
|12
|21
|40.9%
|Casey Mittelstadt
|29
|6
|16
|22
|19
|22
|46.9%
|John-Jason Peterka
|29
|12
|9
|21
|7
|12
|27.3%
|Alex Tuch
|22
|8
|9
|17
|6
|21
|42.9%
