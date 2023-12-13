Coming off a win last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the Buffalo Sabres (who also won their previous game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can catch the action on TNT, Max, and ALT as the Avalanche square off against the Sabres.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT

TNT, Max, and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche vs Sabres Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Avalanche vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/29/2023 Sabres Avalanche 4-0 BUF

Avalanche Stats & Trends

The Avalanche rank 16th in goals against, allowing 86 total goals (3.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Avalanche score the fourth-most goals in the league (99 total, 3.5 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Avalanche have gone 5-3-2 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 28 12 27 39 29 15 48.6% Cale Makar 26 8 28 36 19 22 - Mikko Rantanen 28 13 21 34 13 16 50.6% Valeri Nichushkin 26 10 13 23 12 8 33.3% Devon Toews 28 4 11 15 19 19 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres' total of 95 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 25th in the league.

With 84 goals (2.9 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Sabres have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Sabres have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) during that stretch.

Sabres Key Players