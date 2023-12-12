South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Union County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Union County, South Dakota today? We've got the information.
Union County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dakota Valley High School at Beresford High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Beresford, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
