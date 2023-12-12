Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (15-9) will play the Chicago Bulls (9-15) at United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Tuesday, December 12 starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Bulls Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and ALT

NBCS-CHI and ALT Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: United Center

United Center Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Nikola Jokic Nikola Vucevic Total Fantasy Pts 1361.8 829.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 59.2 34.6 Fantasy Rank 1 43

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Insights

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic puts up 28.2 points, 12.8 boards and 9.6 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game with a +76 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.3 points per game (13th in the NBA) and give up 111.1 per outing (eighth in the league).

Denver wins the rebound battle by 1.6 boards on average. It records 44.3 rebounds per game, which ranks 13th in the league, while its opponents pull down 42.7 per outing.

The Nuggets knock down 11.5 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 36.6% rate (15th in the NBA), compared to the 11.3 their opponents make while shooting 36.4% from deep.

Denver and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Nuggets commit 12 per game (third in the league) and force 12 (24th in NBA play).

Nikola Vucevic & the Bulls

Nikola Vucevic's averages for the season are 16 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists, making 44.8% of his shots from the field.

The Bulls have been outscored by four points per game (posting 109.3 points per game, 27th in league, while conceding 113.3 per contest, 15th in NBA) and have a -98 scoring differential.

Chicago comes up short in the rebound battle by an average of 2.9 boards. It pulls down 42.9 rebounds per game (22nd in league) compared to its opponents' 45.8.

The Bulls hit 12 three-pointers per game (18th in the league) while shooting 36.5% from deep (16th in NBA). They are making 2.6 fewer threes than their opponents, who drain 14.6 per game at 37.3%.

Chicago has committed 2.9 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.6 (second in NBA) while forcing 14.5 (sixth in league).

Nikola Jokic vs. Nikola Vucevic Advanced Stats

Stat Nikola Jokic Nikola Vucevic Plus/Minus Per Game 7.3 -3.7 Usage Percentage 33% 22.4% True Shooting Pct 60.7% 50.1% Total Rebound Pct 20.7% 16.4% Assist Pct 46.6% 14.9%

