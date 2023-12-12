South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Minnehaha County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Minnehaha County, South Dakota has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Minnehaha County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
SF Washington High School at Yankton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Yankton, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Mary High School at Mitchell Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Mitchell, SD
- Conference: B Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vermillion High School at West Central High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 12
- Location: Hartford, SD
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.