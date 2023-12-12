Kentavious Caldwell-Pope NBA Player Preview vs. the Bulls - December 12
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope will take the court for the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Chicago Bulls.
Let's break down the prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, using stats and trends to make good predictions.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Bulls
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|10.8
|11.7
|Rebounds
|--
|2.0
|2.1
|Assists
|--
|2.6
|2.9
|PRA
|--
|15.4
|16.7
|PR
|--
|12.8
|13.8
|3PM
|1.5
|1.5
|1.3
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Bulls
- This season, Caldwell-Pope has made 3.7 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 8.4% of his team's total makes.
- This season, he's accounted for 13.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.
- Caldwell-Pope's Nuggets average 100.5 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Bulls are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 99.7 possessions per contest.
- The Bulls allow 113.3 points per contest, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- On the boards, the Bulls are 26th in the NBA, giving up 45.8 rebounds per game.
- Conceding 27.9 assists per game, the Bulls are the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have given up 14.6 makes per contest, 29th in the league.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Bulls
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|11/4/2023
|30
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
