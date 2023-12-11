Valeri Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche will face the Calgary Flames at 9:30 PM ET on Monday, December 11, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Nichushkin against the Flames, we have plenty of info to help.

Valeri Nichushkin vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +120)

Nichushkin Season Stats Insights

Nichushkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:00 per game on the ice, is +5.

Nichushkin has scored a goal in nine of 25 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Nichushkin has a point in 16 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points five times.

Nichushkin has an assist in 10 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 66.7% that Nichushkin goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 45.5% of Nichushkin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Nichushkin Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 90 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-12) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 25 Games 4 21 Points 4 10 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

