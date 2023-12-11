You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Trae Young and others on the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks ahead of their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Monday at State Farm Arena.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

BSSE and ALT2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -120) 13.5 (Over: +110) 10.5 (Over: +116) 1.5 (Over: +162)

The 30.5 points prop bet over/under set for Jokic on Monday is 2.1 more than his scoring average on the season (28.4).

He has pulled down 13 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet in Monday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.6 assists per game, 0.9 fewer than Monday's assist over/under (10.5).

Jokic has hit 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Get Jokic gear at Fanatics!

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -128) 2.5 (Over: -141)

The 17.5-point over/under set for Michael Porter Jr. on Monday is 0.1 less than his scoring average on the season (17.6).

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his prop bet Monday of 7.5.

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet total on Monday (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: +104) 3.5 (Over: +140)

The 12.5 points Aaron Gordon scores per game are 1.0 less than his over/under on Monday.

He averages 0.6 more rebounds than his over/under on Monday (which is 6.5).

Gordon averages 3.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +122) 3.5 (Over: +116)

The 27.2 points Young scores per game are 1.3 less than his prop total on Monday.

Young averages 10.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Monday.

Young averages 3.1 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -106) 4.5 (Over: +104) 5.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -175)

Monday's over/under for Dejounte Murray is 20.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 20.

He has averaged 4.4 rebounds per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet in Monday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.5 assists per game, which is the same as Monday's assist over/under.

Murray's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.