The Denver Nuggets (14-9) bring a three-game losing streak into a road matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (9-12), losers of three straight as well.

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 48.8% from the field this season, one percentage point lower than the 49.8% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Denver is 10-0 when it shoots higher than 49.8% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at ninth.

The Nuggets record 113.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 122.5 the Hawks allow.

Denver has a 6-0 record when scoring more than 122.5 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets are posting 120.2 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 108.5 points per contest.

Denver surrenders 111.1 points per game in home games, compared to 110.2 in road games.

The Nuggets are making 12.7 treys per game with a 39.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 2.2 more threes and 5% points better than they're averaging on the road (10.5 threes per game, 34.2% three-point percentage).

Nuggets Injuries