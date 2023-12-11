Nuggets vs. Hawks December 11 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:17 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (12-6) face the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) at State Farm Arena on Monday, December 11, 2023. The matchup will tip off at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and ALT2.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 11
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, ALT2
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic delivers 28.8 points, 13.4 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game for the Nuggets.
- The Nuggets are receiving 16.9 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Michael Porter Jr. this year.
- Aaron Gordon gives the Nuggets 13.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game while delivering 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
- The Nuggets are receiving 12.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game from Reggie Jackson this season.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is putting up 11.2 points, 2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. He is draining 44.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young posts 26.5 points, 3 rebounds and 10.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.2% from the floor and 36.5% from downtown with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dejounte Murray puts up 20 points, 4.4 boards and 5.7 assists per game, shooting 44.9% from the field and 36.8% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Clint Capela averages 10.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 58.7% from the field.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic posts 15.8 points, 3 boards and 2.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- De'Andre Hunter averages 14.4 points, 1.3 assists and 4.2 boards.
Nuggets vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Nuggets
|123.6
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|121.1
|Points Allowed Avg.
|108.9
|48%
|Field Goal %
|49%
|37.3%
|Three Point %
|36.2%
