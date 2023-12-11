On Monday, December 11, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (14-9) take a three-game slide into a road contest with the Atlanta Hawks (9-12), who have lost three straight as well. The game tips off at 7:30 PM ET (on BSSE and ALT2).

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nuggets vs. Hawks matchup in this article.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nuggets vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 11, 2023

Monday, December 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and ALT2

BSSE and ALT2 Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Nuggets vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nuggets vs Hawks Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nuggets vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Nuggets outscore opponents by three points per game (scoring 113.6 points per game to rank 14th in the league while allowing 110.6 per outing to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +69 scoring differential overall.

The Hawks have a -5 scoring differential, putting up 122.2 points per game (second in league) and giving up 122.5 (27th in NBA).

These two teams are scoring 235.8 points per game between them, 2.7 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this contest's total.

Denver has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

Atlanta has compiled a 5-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nuggets +425 +225 - Hawks +10000 +4000 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.